About 62% of white rice supplied in Malaysia is local, with the rest imported, says agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

PETALING JAYA: Government contracts involving the distribution of rice under aid programmes will only involve imported white rice from April, says agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

Mohamad said this is to ensure sufficient supply of local white rice for consumers in the market, Bernama reported.

He told the Dewan Negara that about 62% of white rice supplied in Malaysia is local, with the rest imported.

“Of the 62%, some are distributed to police hostels, armed forces hostels, boarding schools as well as for zakat. So (after the distribution), local white rice only makes up about 50% of white rice in the market,” he said.

He said producers have been told to process and release the existing stock of local white rice for public consumption.

Mohamad said the shortage of local white rice is the result of more expensive imported white rice, which has caused consumers to switch to the local item.