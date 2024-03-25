Takiyuddin Hassan said it is normal for a bill that has received resistance from opposition MPs, or sometimes even government MPs, to be referred to a parliamentary special select committee.

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has repeated a call for the bill seeking to amend citizenship laws in the Federal Constitution to be sent to a parliamentary special select committee (PSSC).

The Perikatan Nasional chief whip expressed the opposition MPs’ dissatisfaction with the removal of several proposed provisions from the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024, and the lack of explanation before the bill was tabled for its first reading today.

At a press conference at the Parliament building here, he said it was normal practice for a bill that faces much resistance to go to a PSSC.

“It is normal in Parliament (to refer a bill to a PSSC) when it receives resistance from opposition MPs, or sometimes even government MPs,” he was quoted by Malay Mail Online as saying.

“For example, during PN’s time, the generational endgame bill led by the health minister at the time was sent to a PSSC.

“The opposition leader suggested it to the home minister a while ago: hold on, give ample time to all stakeholders, including NGOs, to come up with their proposals or suggestions, and then make complete amendments to the constitution once and for all.”

The bill, tabled by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, included an amendment to entitle overseas-born children of Malaysian mothers to automatic citizenship, as well as amendments that remove the right of Malaysia-born children of permanent residents to be entitled to Malaysian citizenship.

Saifuddin was reported last Friday as saying the home ministry had decided to drop its constitutional amendments on citizenship for foundlings, with their citizenship to remain by operation of law, instead of being required to pass through registration.

Yesterday, reform group Project Stability and Accountability for Malaysia (Projek Sama) and parliamentary consultant Maha Balakrishnan also urged the government to subject three of the amendments on citizenship to a full review by a PSSC if it insists on pursuing them.

The amendments involve removing the right to automatic citizenship for children born to permanent residents, reducing the age limit to obtain citizenship from 21 to 18 years, and allowing the revocation of citizenship for foreign divorcees who had obtained citizenship by marriage.

They said the first two may leave children stateless and, therefore, deprived of access to healthcare, education and social welfare, while the third threatens to separate mothers from their children.

Questioning the sudden changes to the bill, Takiyuddin said today the opposition had agreed with the previously proposed amendments, which he claimed Saifuddin had received the green light from the Cabinet to pursue.

“Why did he now change the proposal for this amendment? We think it could be pressure from the Cabinet or certain quarters in the Cabinet. We don’t want to mention who,” he said.