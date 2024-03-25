Jauteh Dikun said four gangs had targeted safes in upmarket housing estates in Sabah, breaking in when the owners were away. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU: Police have smashed four housebreaking groups that targeted safes in upmarket housing estates in Sabah and made off with RM1.36 million in the first two months of this year.

Sabah police commissioner Jauteh Dikun said police believe they have solved 14 housebreaking cases with the arrest of 12 members of these groups.

He said these groups struck at homes in elite residential areas that were unoccupied for short periods of time.

“These groups targeted these homes after they noticed piles of uncollected newspapers on the porch or there were no activities around the house.

“We hope house owners will take precautions and not leave such tell-tale signs indicating they are not at home.

“Contact the police or register your movements in the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol app so that the police can monitor the house,” he told a press conference here.

Jauteh said Sabah recorded a 23.34% increase in crime cases during the first two months of the year, with 782 cases recorded compared with 634 cases in the same period last year.

He said this increase was partly due to the police opening investigation papers on all reports with criminal elements, regardless of the amount of losses involved.

“If we simply close (small) cases, we will not know the pattern of crimes in the state. With this new system, we can implement more effective crime prevention efforts,” he said.

Jauteh said the success rate for solving crimes had also increased this year to 65.35%, or 511 cases, during the same period.

He said to ensure public safety during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, 1,041 police personnel will be mobilised.

“A total of 54 hotspots have been identified for various operations throughout Sabah to ensure public safety on the roads, at home or anywhere during this festive season,” he said.