PETALING JAYA: Sabah Pakatan Harapan needs to be given “more room” when it comes to seat allocations for the next state elections, says Upko president Ewon Benedick.

Ewon said no one party should dominate seat negotiations and that constant discussions must be held among the components of the unity government, Berita Harian reported.

“We do not want one particular party to dominate (seat allocation). It should be discussed in an open and mature manner (among our allies),” he was quoted as saying.

“I believe that ultimately, the leadership of Upko and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will make the best decision. PH must have greater room,” he said, adding that this would be fair to the coalition.

Ewon previously called for a new strategy regarding seat distribution among parties within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led state government, saying Upko intends to vie for more seats at the next state polls.

He faced criticism from Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) leader John Ambrose, who said Upko should not lay claim to seats it had no chance of winning.

Ambrose pointed out that Upko secured only one seat despite contesting for 12 in the 2020 Sabah elections.

Ewon said many discussions have been held on PH forming alliances in facing the next state elections, though the coalition needs to consider the political climate at the federal level, which involves multiple coalitions.

PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), GRS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak are allies at the federal level in the unity government, along with MPs from Warisan.

However, the Sabah government is composed of GRS, PH and Shahelmey Yahya, a Sabah BN assemblyman and MP, who remains with Sabah Umno for now.

The Sabah opposition comprises Sabah BN, led by former deputy chief minister Bung Moktar Radin, and Warisan.