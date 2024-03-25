Saifuddin calls for ‘give and take’ over citizenship amendments
Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says activists and NGOs need to work with the government to find the middle ground.
KUALA LUMPUR: Activists and NGOs need to be able to give and take over amendments to citizenship rights in the Federal Constitution, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.
“Initially, we wanted to do eight amendments, but the government later removed one.
“Activists and NGOs should apply the same spirit. The government does not have to give in to everything they demand,” he said in a press conference today.
He added that all stakeholders need to apply a give-and-take approach and try to find the middle ground on this issue.
“You may think your opinion is correct, but it’s not always the case, so please give the government some space as well,” he said.
