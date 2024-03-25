Economy minister Rafizi Ramli said there were 7.7 million Padu registrations last week, up from 5.4 million the previous week.

PETALING JAYA: The central database hub (Padu) saw a significant increase in registration with 2.3 million people submitting their details last week, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said.

He added that registration is currently at 35.1% of the population.

“As of March 24, there were 7.7 million registrations, up from 5.4 million on March 17.

“We are optimistic that this figure will continue to rise, potentially exceeding 50% by March 31.”

He advised the public to register with Padu before the March 31 deadline because failing to do so would result in missing out on government aid.

Padu was launched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 2 to improve resource distribution, especially in allocating government subsidies and assistance to those who deserve it.