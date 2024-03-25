Sarawak minister for law, MA63 and state-federal relations Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the state’s concerns are valid as cases regarding online data breaches are rampant nowadays. (Bernama pic)

KUCHING: The Sarawak government supports the federal government’s intention to introduce the central database hub (Padu), but advised that the programme be implemented cautiously.

The state minister for law, MA63 and state-federal relations, Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said in channelling assistance effectively, information on economic and financial standings are important to determine the targeted subsidies.

“But not to the extent of disclosing or exposing their personal and private profiles which are not necessary in determining the eligibility of the targeted recipients,” she said in a statement today.

The statement came following the Sarawak government’s recent decision to halt the registration process for Padu in the state pending improvements to its implementation.

“The Sarawak government, in principle supports the noble intention by Putrajaya to ensure that government resources to aid Malaysians are channelled effectively, but caution must be given to its implementation,” she said.

She said the concerns expressed by the Sarawak government and the public in general are valid as cases regarding data breaches, leaks and seams are rampant nowadays.

“Hence, a consolidation of personal data of all Malaysians in one central database needs the highest level of security and data protection.

“Clarifications from the economy ministry on the matter regarding its security implementation and protocols are pertinent in order for the Sarawak government to fully support the federal government’s initiative, as it also needs to protect Sarawakians’ interests,” she added.

Responding to concerns raised by the Sarawak government, economy minister Rafizi Ramli was reported to have said that he will hold a meeting with the state government this week to discuss the registration for Padu.

He said this was following the directive by the state government to suspend the process of registering and updating information on Padu.

“So far, I understand that the directive to halt the registration applies only to state government officers and personnel.

“We have contacted the Sarawak government and the economy ministry will sit down to discuss this matter with them,” he told a press conference after attending the Padu town hall session in Shah Alam two days ago.