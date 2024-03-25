Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (left) and Azizi Abu Naim (right) were accused by Wan Saiful Wan Jan in the Dewan Rakyat last Thursday of attempting to sway his support.

KUALA LUMPUR: The two MPs, accused of attempting to influence Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan into supporting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, have submitted motions to refer the latter to the Dewan Rakyat’s privileges committee.

Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (PN-Tanjong Karang) told the Dewan Rakyat that he and Azizi Abu Naim (PN-Gua Musang) have filed separate motions in line with Standing Order 36(6) and 36(12).

Standing Order 36(6) prohibits an MP from imputing improper motives to any other member, whereas 36(12) states that making misleading statements can lead to punishment by the House’s privileges committee.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Johari Abdul, who acknowledged receiving the motions last Friday, said he understood that the duo were disappointed and had denied Wan Saiful’s allegations.

“I have read the hansard and have reviewed what Tasek Gelugor said (in his speech last Thursday),” he said.

“To me, this statement is very serious and has implications for both MPs (Tanjong Karang and Gua Musang), the prime minister, and also the government.”

However, Johari said he intends to gather the facts and evidence before proceeding, either by directly referring all three elected representatives to a committee or by establishing a new committee composed of other MPs under Standing Order 80A.

Last Thursday, Wan Saiful proposed establishing a committee under Standing Order 80A to punish those who have committed contempt of the House under Sections 9(d) and 9(e) of the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952, or Act 347.

In making the proposal, he said Zulkafperi and Azizi attempted to persuade him to follow in their footsteps in pledging support for Anwar.

He claimed that the first proposal, extended by one of the MPs and two others on Jan 17, comprised a parliamentary allocation of RM2 million, contribution towards his wife’s medical costs, an undisclosed sum to cover legal fees incurred in his ongoing court case, and the possibility of dropping the charges brought against him.

During the debate on the royal address, he then alleged that another MP purportedly arranged an introduction to someone on Feb 26 regarding a proposed declaration of support for the government.

In the Dewan Rakyat today, Johari said he had written to Wan Saiful to obtain more details on the allegations that were made.

“And then, I can call upon Gua Musang and Tanjung Karang for any further action. If Tanjong Karang is found guilty, and also Gua Musang, both will be brought before the committee.

“Let me deal with each person individually, one by one,” he said.

Johari also warned that the punishment this time will be severe due to repeated warnings about keeping political fights outside of the House.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“The time in this chamber should be used to discuss, debate, and negotiate on national issues and the wellbeing of the people,” he said.