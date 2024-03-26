Bersih said Annie Ooi was an icon reflecting the struggles of ordinary citizens for democracy.

PETALING JAYA: Annie Ooi, better known as Aunty Bersih, has died aged 78.

“We don’t know much at this point, only to respect the family’s privacy,” Bersih executive director Ooi Kok Hin told FMT when confirming her death.

“She deserves to be remembered by Malaysians as an icon reflecting the struggles of ordinary citizens for our democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bersih said Annie – who had represented thousands, if not millions, of ordinary Malaysian citizens – cared enough about the nation to speak up and do something when things were not right.

“Annie at the Bersih 2 rally serves as a reminder that our democracy is a constant struggle.

“It is not given or bestowed on us, but we ordinary citizens have to fight to preserve it.

“She deserves to be remembered by future generations who should be taught about the history of our democracy,” Bersih said.

Annie, a retired English teacher from Penang, was known for never missing a major rally.

She was usually seen dressed in bright colours, showing a relentless spirit that earned her the admiration of fellow protesters.

“She walked for Malaysian democracy on July 2, 2009, and encountered tear gas and water cannons.

“Every iconic protest has a defining image to penetrate mass consciousness. Annie dressed in a bright yellow T-shirt and holding white chrysanthemums, drenched with chemical-laced water, outside the Tung Shin Hospital, became the defining image of the Bersih 2 rally.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“Deepest condolences to her family. She is an icon who will not be forgotten,” Bersih said on X.