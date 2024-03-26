MACC chief Azam Baki was asked to comment on claims made by Mokhzani Mahathir and his elder brother, Mirzan, in a Bloomberg report.

CYBERJAYA: The country’s top graft buster, Azam Baki, says he will need to get a “clearer picture” before addressing claims that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is targeting Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a probe into the former prime minister’s two sons.

“Let me check first and then I will get back to you,” the MACC chief said when asked to comment on a Bloomberg report.

He was speaking to reporters after the opening of the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

Earlier today, Mokhzani Mahathir and his elder brother, Mirzan, alleged that MACC had ordered them to assist in an investigation into their father.

Mokhzani said the two-time prime minister was the “primary suspect” and that he and his brother were witnesses.

MACC had earlier this year ordered Mokhzani and Mirzan to declare their assets dating back to 1981, the year Mahathir became prime minister.

It said the notice asking Mirzan to declare his assets was part of an investigation into information from the Panama Papers report and his business activities involving the sale and purchase of GLCs.

Meanwhile, Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Mahathir had previously criticised the government for unfairly investigating Mirzan.