Khairy Jamaluddin said Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s continued criticism of KK Mart could affect relations between Muslims and non-Muslims.

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin has told Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh to stop hitting out at convenience store chain KK Mart for mistakenly selling socks with the word “Allah” at one of its branches.

Despite the chain having issued an apology, Akmal has continued to publicly campaign for a nationwide boycott of KK Mart.

The Merlimau assemblyman had insisted that his call for a boycott had nothing to do with gaining political mileage, but rather, was meant to defend Islam.

In the latest episode of his Keluar Sekejap podcast, Khairy, who helmed Umno’s youth wing from 2009 to 2018, said he was fully aware why Akmal kept playing up the issue.

“Yes, we understand that as the Umno Youth chief, you are supposed to be the ‘hero of Malaya’. But you have (already) gotten your point across,” said Khairy.

“Now it’s time to step back and let the authorities deliver justice, (because) this (continued criticism of KK Mart) could affect relations between the (various) ethnicities and between Muslims and non-Muslims.”

Earlier today, KK Mart’s founder and director, Chai Kee Kan and Loh Siew Mui, were charged in court for intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims by selling the socks, while three officers from Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd, the company which supplied the socks, were charged with abetting.

All claimed trial and were released on a RM10,000 bail each. They face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both upon conviction. The prosecution also charged KK Mart and Xin Jiang Chang as entities in the case.

The controversy began when photographs were circulated on social media showing socks bearing the word “Allah” sold at a KK Mart shop in Bandar Sunway on March 13.

The company immediately issued an apology.

Those who urged Akmal to stop exploiting the issue for political mileage included Mydin hypermarket boss Ameer Ali Mydin, who said Akmal’s campaign for a public boycott of KK Mart would affect investor confidence and the livelihoods of the workers, a majority of whom were Malay-Muslims.

Former Wanita Umno chief Rafidah Aziz described Akmal as a rabble-rouser the nation could do without, while former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker, who is now a senator, said the Umno Youth chief’s behaviour would lead to Barisan Nasional being viewed by the public with contempt.

Anwar’s reaction

Khairy’s co-host Shahril Hamdan said it was only normal for Muslims to feel offended by such issues but he pointed out that KK Mart’s top management had already made a heartfelt apology, adding that the issue should be put to rest.

“As a Muslim, I feel that the point has been made. Each person should ask themselves ‘Am I doing this to uphold Islam, or am I doing this for my own ego?’” he said.

The former Umno information chief also said he was disappointed with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s lack of involvement in the issue.

Shahril said that Anwar, who is “one of the greatest orators” in Malaysia, should have issued a statement reflecting his understanding of the country’s complex diversity.

“He should have come forth and said, ‘Look. I am a Muslim, and I can resonate with how you feel. But this is how we should react as Muslims in a multiracial Malaysia’.”

On March 20, Anwar said it was time to move on from the incident, which he said had been made out to be a “huge disaster”. He also called on all parties not to be “narrow-minded” and to stay away from extremism.

