PETALING JAYA: Experts have largely come out in support of the government’s plan to use Bahasa Melayu newspapers in schools to boost proficiency in the language, but say there are cost and performance issues that must be addressed.

Parent Action Group for Education (PAGE) chairman Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim lauded the plan, but suggested a more nuanced approach, adding that physical newspapers are primarily read by people over 60.

“The majority of people read newspapers online. It may be cheaper for schools to subscribe (to online editions) rather than buy the newspaper outright,” Noor Azimah said.

“The challenge is to ensure that the newspapers are read by the students and not left in a pile collecting dust. Unless teachers are assigned this responsibility, it would be a lost cause,” she said.

Azimah added that the education ministry should allow schools to choose their preferred newspaper subscriptions independently, instead of imposing blanket subscriptions to all major papers.

She also said the ministry should review the effectiveness of existing reading programmes, such as Buku Nilam, which was introduced in 1999 to inculcate the reading habit among schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, SJKC Puay Chai 2’s parent-teacher association chairman Loh Tian Hong said the government needs to set clear goals to determine proficiency and the effectiveness of the proposed programme.

“Test whether the initiative is effective, otherwise it will be a waste of expenses because newspaper procurement could cost RM2 million a year.

“Before proceeding, (the government should) establish clear measures that can gauge success or failure.

“We can determine the passing rate percentage of students before and after the assessments. For example, the objective could be to increase the BM pass rate from 50% to 80-85%,” said Loh.

Malaysian Muslim Teachers Association (i-Guru) president Azizee Hasan said the initiative would indirectly aid students in honing their writing skills, which will benefit them in exams like SPM and STPM.

“The effectiveness can be measured through the quality of essay writing, with more A grades achieved and fewer D, E or G grades.

“The initiative requires support from different stakeholders and should incorporate innovative teaching techniques alongside digital technology,” said Azizee.

In line with the government’s push to bolster BM mastery among students, schools are encouraged to subscribe to BM newspapers, such as Berita Harian, Utusan Malaysia, and Sinar Harian.

Motivation essential

Loh suggested cost-effective measures such as securing donations and utilising alternative resources such as films to expose students to the language.

He also said schoolchildren must be motivated to read the news.

“The kids of this generation will not automatically pick up a newspaper and read it without any motivation.

“We need to motivate students to practise and love BM by getting them interested through teachers and successful role models,” he said.

Azizee also highlighted the importance of clear guidance and financial support, especially for rural schools, along with the need for expert teachers to assist non-Malay speakers, particularly in Chinese schools.