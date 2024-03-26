Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said checks showed that the suspect left the country on Nov 2, 2017.

PETALING JAYA: The police are investigating a social media user who allegedly insulted Islam as well as the police force in a video uploaded on Facebook.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said preliminary investigations found that the Facebook user using the handle “GANESPARANnadaraja” uploaded the video on March 23.

“Our checks showed that the suspect left the country on Nov 2, 2017,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.

In the video, the man had allegedly questioned why the police were so quick to take action against a 35-year-old man over a Facebook posting deemed insulting to Islam concerning the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

Razarudin revealed that 21 investigation papers had been opened against the suspect, who now resides in Hamburg, Germany, for numerous offences.

In the latest case, the man is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony on grounds of religion.

He is also being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of the network service.

The investigation followed a police report by a member of the public this morning who came across the video on Facebook.