Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of not less than a year and not more than five years or a fine or both upon conviction. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation after a petrol bomb was thrown at a KK Mart convenience store in Bidor, Perak, this morning.

In a statement, Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said they were tracking down the suspect involved and that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The charge under Section 427 carries a jail term of not less than a year and not more than five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Yusri said a review of the CCTV footage from the store revealed that a dark-coloured vehicle with a red logo had stopped near the store at 5.35am.

“A male suspect alighted from the vehicle and threw an object believed to be a glass bottle containing kerosene into the shop before immediately leaving the area,” he said.

Earlier, China Press reported that the bomb, which landed in front of the store, did not explode.

It is understood that staff members were working inside the store when the incident occurred. They have since lodged a police report on the incident.

Yusri urged members of the public with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Norseha Baharudin at 05-4011861 or 017-7963359 to assist in investigations.

KK Mart has been under intense scrutiny after photographs of socks bearing the word “Allah”, sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store, appeared on social media, earning the ire of the Muslim community and sparking calls for a boycott by Umno Youth.

The company has since apologised and expressed regret over the incident.

However, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said KK Mart should put up banners at all of its 881 stores nationwide to apologise for the sale of the socks, threatening a stronger boycott should it fail to comply.

When contacted on the petrol bomb incident, Akmal said: “We strongly condemn this act of extremism.”

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.