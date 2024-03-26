The victim died after allegedly being punched by a foreign man, say police.

PETALING JAYA: A local man in his 40s is believed to have died after a fight at a nightspot here early Saturday morning.

Petaling Jaya police chief Shahrulnizam Jaafar said the victim died after allegedly being punched by a foreign man, also in his 40s.

“The incident is believed to have happened at 1am after the foreign national jabbed the victim with his elbow while walking past him. A fight broke out when the victim’s friend intervened,” Bernama quoted Shahrulnizam as saying.

“The suspect is alleged to have punched the victim in the face until he fell and landed on his back,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters.

Shahrulnizam said the victim suffered a fracture to the back of his head.

The suspect has been remanded until March 29 and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim’s friend has also been arrested to help in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Shahrulnizam said police also arrested three foreigners, including a woman, believed to be involved in snatch thefts around Kelana Jaya.

“The two men are believed to have preyed on victims leaving for work early in the morning while the female suspect sold the stolen jewellery at pawn shops,” he said.

In a separate case, police believe they have solved six cases of car break-ins with the arrest of a local man in his 20s at a house in Taman Putra Damai, Kelana Jaya at 12.49pm on March 22.