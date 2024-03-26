Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the digitalisation initiative is crucial because it can ensure precision patient care.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry aims to implement digital transformation of healthcare nationwide within the next four to five years, minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said the “one individual, one record” strategy would begin with the use of electronic medical records at every health facility, Bernama reported.

“The ministry is taking a new perspective, including creating a digital health division responsible for drawing up holistic, future-ready and future-proof healthcare digitalisation plans.

“The approach to be taken will be based on ‘reform, relook, recalibrate and realise’. This will consolidate digital units, review all digital systems, establish new digitalisation strategies and implement them.”

Dzulkefly said this during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today, in response to Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah), who wanted to know the latest developments on the digital transformation.

Dzulkefly said the digital transformation was aimed at increasing accessibility, safety and efficiency in the delivery of healthcare services.

“The initiative is crucial because it can ensure precision patient care, which will be low-cost, while allowing us to carry out big data analytics,” he said.

Dzulkefly said health digitalisation had already been introduced on a small scale at several hospitals and health clinics.

Currently, only 20% of hospitals and 236 out of 3,876 clinics utilise electronic medical records.