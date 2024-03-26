Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said there would be greater emphasis on new approaches for the prevention and recovery of drug addicts. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will spend RM230 million on upgrading the health ministry’s pathology laboratory setup.

This is part of the Cabinet Committee to Combat Drug Addiction’s new modus operandi to help tackle the nation’s drug abuse problem, says Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister, who chairs the committee, said the health ministry’s recommendations will be executed in phases over 10 years, during which eight laboratories will undergo upgrades and six new ones will be established.

“The enhancement of the pathology laboratories’ capacity will have a positive impact on the management of drug-related cases by the narcotics crime investigation department and the healthcare system.

“We will also place greater emphasis on new approaches for the prevention and recovery of drug addicts,” he told reporters after the committee’s meeting at Bukit Aman police headquarters.

Zahid said the meeting also agreed to amend Prime Minister’s Directive No. 1, which outlines the committee’s membership, functions and frequency of meetings.

He said there was a need for new methods and facilities to tackle drug abuse.

Zahid said the latest technologies would be sourced from other countries grappling with drug issues more sophisticated than those in Malaysia.

Among those who attended the meeting were home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain and his deputy Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.