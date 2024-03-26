Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has dismissed claims that his insistence on a boycott of KK Mart showed he was a bully. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has hit back at an academic for calling him a bully because of his insistence on a boycott of convenience chain store KK Mart after one of its branches was found selling socks bearing the word “Allah”.

In an FMT report today, Tajuddin Rasdi of UCSI University said Akmal was unlikely to summon the Chinese ambassador following a challenge issued to him by Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau for him to demand an apology from China for allowing a manufacturer there to produce the socks.

Tajuddin said this was because bullies always picked on those weaker than them, adding that Akmal also didn’t seem to care about the consequences of a boycott or the welfare of KK Mart’s workers.

“Are tycoons weak or poor? I call on academics to differentiate between bullies and defenders,” responded Akmal in a Facebook post.

“A defender is someone who protects the weak from being bullied… Islam and Muslims have been insulted.

“You can say whatever you want to protect these tycoons, but you will not be able to stop the public from continuing the boycott and expressing their objections.

“I only have the people to defend, not tycoons to protect.”

However, Akmal did not state whether he would demand an apology from China or summon the Chinese ambassador over the issue.

The controversy began when photographs were circulated on social media showing socks bearing the word “Allah” found at a KK Mart shop in Bandar Sunway.

While KK Mart’s management and the vendor which supplied the socks have both issued an apology for the incident, Akmal has refused to accept it.

The vendor, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, a local company based in Johor, said it had contacted its supplier in China for an explanation, and that the supplier admitted the socks were included in stocks purchased “by mistake”.

Tangau yesterday said that if Akmal’s “disproportionate” reaction to the issue could be justified in the name of religion, then he must demand an apology from China for allowing the manufacturer to produce those socks.

In a Facebook post, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi defended Akmal and said the public should not be denied the right to boycott any company it wanted.

Calling Tangau’s suggestion for an apology “foolish”, Puad said it seemed the parliamentarian had “lost his mind”.

KK Mart’s founder and director were charged in court today for intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims by selling the socks, while three officers in Xin Jian Chang’s top management were charged with abetting. All claimed trial.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

They face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both upon conviction. The prosecution also charged KK Mart and Xin Jiang Chang as entities in the case.