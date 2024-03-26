Nur Syafiq Dendi (centre), a Jaringan Kampung Orang Asli Kelantan representative, said there are other ways to address the floods and generate electricity without destroying the heritage of the Orang Asli.

PETALING JAYA: A coalition of Orang Asli villages in Kelantan is again demanding the government and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) cancel the Nenggiri hydroelectric dam project in Gua Musang immediately.

Nur Syafiq Dendi, a Jaringan Kampung Orang Asli Kelantan representative, said more than 3,000 Orang Asli from every district in the east coast state were against the construction of the dam as it could destroy their livelihood.

“Is it worth spending nearly RM5 billion of taxpayers’ money on such an unviable project?

“There are other ways and alternatives to address the flood issues in Kelantan or generate power without destroying historical heritage, the lives of thousands of Orang Asli, and the environment,” Syafiq said at a press conference here.

Syafiq said the Orang Asli were again calling for the project to be cancelled after meeting former unity minister P Waytha Moorthy last month.

Waytha had previously called on Putrajaya to cancel the project as the site is historically significant to the Orang Asli community there.

In 2022, then energy and natural resources minister Takiyuddin Hassan said the project would proceed despite calls for it to be shelved and said the Orang Asli would be resettled.

Takiyuddin previously said the project was expected to start generating electricity in mid-2027 and it would increase the electricity capacity of renewable energy in Peninsular Malaysia.

He also said the project served as a key driver of the country’s energy industry and strengthened efforts to ensure reliable electricity supply for the people.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Angah, from Kampung Kuala Wok, said wild animals such as elephants and tigers were likely to roam around the villages in search of food if more forests are destroyed for the dam’s construction.

This was not the first time the Orang Asli community of Gua Musang has protested against this project.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Two years ago, hundreds of Orang Asli from Gua Musang held a protest against the dam’s construction in front of the Prime Minister’s Office complex in Putrajaya.