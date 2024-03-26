KK Mart convenience stores are found in nearly 800 locations around the country.

SHAH ALAM: The founder and director of convenience store chain KK Mart have claimed trial to intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims by selling socks bearing the word “Allah”.

Chai Kee Kan and Loh Siew Mui pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before judge Anas Mahadzir at the sessions court here.

Chai is the company’s CEO while Loh, his wife, is the company’s director.

They were charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Three individuals from Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, the Batu Pahat-based vendor which supplied KK Mart with the socks, were also charged in the sessions court here.

Soh Chin Huat, Soh Hui San and Goh Li Huay were charged with abetting under Section 109 of the Penal Code, which provides that abettors will receive the same punishment prescribed by the principal offence.

The prosecution also charged KK Mart and Xin Jiang Chang as entities in the case.

Multiple police reports were lodged against KK Mart after its Bandar Sunway branch was found to be selling the socks on March 13.

Chai made a tearful apology at a press conference with Xin Jian Chang’s representatives on March 16, saying that the socks were imported from China and supplied by Xin Jian Chang.

Xin Jian Chang’s factory has been temporarily closed by the Batu Pahat Municipal Council.

