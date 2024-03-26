The injured dog found on Gunung Raya in Langkawi has recovered and is being cared for by a friend of Firdaus Dev Dass Abdullah. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA: A Langkawi resident has called on the police to provide an update on a report he filed over two stray dogs that were shot with arrows.

Ecotourism and Conversion Society Malaysia vice-president Firdaus Dev Dass Abdullah, also known as Dave, said he filed a police report on Feb 20 after learning of the matter from a friend who discovered the dogs while hiking up Gunung Raya on the island.

One of the dogs was dead, while the other had an arrow lodged in the back of its neck.

The injured dog has since had the arrow removed, and is being cared for by another one of Dave’s friends.

“We can start educating people that (stray) dogs should not be harmed. It starts with every level – the district office, the city council, village heads,” Dave told FMT.

“(They) should work with the NGOs. I think, in the long run, we can control the situation (involving strays).”

Dave’s friend who found the dogs, who asked to remain anonymous, said his immediate concern upon discovering them was the well-being and safety of the injured animal.

“I immediately called Dave and sent him a picture. He managed to get to the scene as quickly as he could,” he said.

According to him, it was not the first time that such an incident had taken place in Langkawi.

In 2019, a Facebook post showed a picture of a dead dog with two arrows lodged in its body in Kuah.

He said the case was investigated under Section 44 of the Animals Act 1953 for cruelty to animals.

FMT has reached out to Langkawi police for comment.