ALOR SETAR: Three people, including a senior enforcement officer, have been remanded for six days to assist in a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation into allegations of false claims amounting to RM1 million submitted four years ago.

Alor Setar magistrate Siti Norhidayah Noor allowed the MACC to remand the senior enforcement officer, the head of a service centre and the owner of a company, all in their 40s.

According to sources, the suspects are believed to have conspired to make false claims for maintenance work on a shipping vessel belonging to an enforcement agency in 2020.

All suspects were detained at 8pm last night while making statements at the Kedah MACC office here and the case is being investigated for intention to deceive under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.