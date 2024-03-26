Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said action would be taken to ensure that all platform providers give good and prompt cooperation, especially involving race, religion and royalty issues. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The communications ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has identified a person believed to have made insulting statements against the royal institution, particularly the Selangor royalty.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said police had previously opened 20 investigation papers against the person, who had a history of making such offensive statements.

“I have instructed MCMC to take stern and integrated action with the police to ensure that offensive and insulting statements against the royal institution are eliminated from Facebook. I was told that such content is also present on TikTok.

“We will examine several courses of action to ensure that Facebook and other platform providers give good and prompt cooperation, especially involving 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues,” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly gathering here.

A video uploaded by the person allegedly containing offensive and derogatory remarks against the Selangor royalty went viral recently.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said 99% of the staff under his ministry and its agencies have registered with the central database hub (Padu), adding that the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute, the community communications department, and Bernama had achieved 100% registration.