Ahmad Faizal Azumu won the Bersatu deputy president’s position uncontested four years ago. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu has confirmed that he will not vie for the post of president in the upcoming party elections.

Faizal said he expressed full support for Muhyiddin Yassin, who initially announced that he would not defend the top post but later backtracked on his decision.

“I will not be contesting the top post. My focus is on fulfilling my duties as deputy president to the best of my abilities,” he told FMT in an interview.

“It is crucial to ensure the stability and integrity of the party, staying true to our core principles.”

However, Faizal, also known as Peja, did not state whether he would defend his current position as the party’s number two.

“If I decide to retain my position, it must be through the democratic process,” he said.

“Whether there is competition or not is secondary. What matters is upholding democratic principles.”

Faizal won the deputy president’s post uncontested four years ago.

Bersatu is expected to hold elections for its Supreme Council and division leaders this year after having postponed the polls for 18 months, with the posts for president and deputy president being the “hot seats”.

The party president is likely to be Perikatan Nasional’s prime ministerial candidate in the next general election.

There were previously rumours suggesting that Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin would succeed Muhyiddin as president.

However, party insiders said the Larut MP was ineligible to contest any of the top five positions, having served only one term on the Supreme Council.

They were referring to Hamzah’s appointment as secretary-general on March 26, 2020, and his retention after the party elections four months later.