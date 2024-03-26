An unidentified person reportedly threw a petrol bomb at a KK Mart outlet in Bidor, Perak, at around 5am today. (China Press pic)

PETALING JAYA: A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at a KK Mart convenience store in Bidor, Perak, this morning.

The bomb, which landed in front of the store, did not explode, China Press reported.

It was reported that an unidentified person threw the petrol bomb at the KK Mart outlet at around 5am.

It is understood that staff members were working inside the store when the incident occurred.

They have since lodged a police report on the matter, according to China Press.

FMT has reached out to Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri for comment.

KK Mart has been under intense scrutiny after photographs of socks bearing the word “Allah”, sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store, appeared on social media, earning the ire of the Muslim community and sparking calls for a boycott by Umno Youth.

The company has apologised and expressed regret over the incident.

However, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said KK Mart should put up banners at all of its 881 stores nationwide to apologise for the sale of the socks, threatening a stronger boycott should it fail to comply.