Klang Utara police chief S Vijaya Rao said the child was with her mother and an aunt on the escalator in the supermarket when two men came from behind and tried to grab the toddler. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM: Police detained two foreigners who tried to kidnap a one-year-old girl from her mother at a supermarket in Klang yesterday, Klang Utara police chief S Vijaya Rao said.

During the 7.30pm incident, the child was with her mother and an aunt on the escalator in the supermarket.

Suddenly, two men came from behind and one of them managed to grab the child.

The mother shouted for help and managed to get a hold on her child.

“The two men tried to escape from the scene but were rounded up by members of the public and later handed to the police,” Rao said in a statement here today.

He said the two suspects, aged 25 and 30, had been remanded for three days to assist in investigations for kidnapping under Section 363 of the Penal Code.

Police have asked members of the public with information to contact the Klang Utara police headquarters or the nearest police station.