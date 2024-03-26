Saifuddin should act on Zamri Vinoth’s claim, says Rayer
The Jelutong MP says a series of TikTok videos by the preacher is offensive to Hindus because it contains derogatory comments about Lord Shiva.
KUALA LUMPUR: Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail should take action against a Muslim preacher for insulting Hinduism in a TikTok video recently, says Jelutong MP RSN Rayer.
He said preacher Zamri Vinoth had insulted Hindus through his description of Lord Shiva, with many police reports already made.
“In a series of TikTok videos, Zamri is seen giving explainers about several deities worshipped by Hindus in the country.
“This is because his explanation of the deities is a form of insult (to Hindus) as Lord Shiva is worshipped by the Hindu community.
“We would like to appeal to the home minister to order that Zamri be charged immediately,” he said at a press conference with five other ethnic Indian MPs and senators in Parliament.