Jelutong MP RSN Rayer said preacher Zamri Vinoth should be charged with offending Hindus following his comments on Lord Shiva.

KUALA LUMPUR: Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail should take action against a Muslim preacher for insulting Hinduism in a TikTok video recently, says Jelutong MP RSN Rayer.

He said preacher Zamri Vinoth had insulted Hindus through his description of Lord Shiva, with many police reports already made.

“In a series of TikTok videos, Zamri is seen giving explainers about several deities worshipped by Hindus in the country.

“This is because his explanation of the deities is a form of insult (to Hindus) as Lord Shiva is worshipped by the Hindu community.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

“We would like to appeal to the home minister to order that Zamri be charged immediately,” he said at a press conference with five other ethnic Indian MPs and senators in Parliament.