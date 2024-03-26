Analyst Azmi Hassan says the name of economy minister Rafizi Ramli is strongly connected with the Padu initiative. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Sarawak government’s refusal to register its people in the central database hub (Padu) looks bad on economy minister Rafizi Ramli, says an analyst.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the state government’s suspension of citizen registrations pending improvements to its implementation indicated that something was wrong with Padu.

He also said that it reflected badly on Rafizi as his name was strongly connected with the initiative.

He said the likely cause of Sarawak’s refusal was a lack of a proper explanation.

Azmi Hassan.

“It looks bad for him for not explaining Padu’s main purpose well enough, as it is not just a platform to disburse aid,” he said.

Azmi said that the move did not reflect well on the federal government either, as Sarawak was rejecting the database due to security concerns.

Last week, Sarawak’s top state government officials in Sri Aman and Sibu were told not to register citizen information with Padu until further notice.

Sri Aman resident Abang Porkan Abang Budiman gave the order in a circular addressed to district and administrative officers in the divisions, Borneo Post reported.

Divisional administrators were urged to relay the message to the community leaders and members of village security and development committees under their charge.

Jeniri Amir.

Jeniri Amir, a fellow with the Council of Professors, said the government had not really engaged with stakeholders in Sarawak.

“It is good that (Rafizi) is coming down to have a discussion, and the Sarawak government probably has its own feedback and input for implementation in Padu,” he said.

He, too, said that the situation reflected badly on Rafizi, citing a lack of detailed explanation on the implementation of Padu.

“That is why the rate of registration is low. The explanation given was not enough,” he said.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Yesterday, Rafizi said ministry officials would hold a meeting with the Sarawak government next week to discuss issues involving the Padu registration exercise.