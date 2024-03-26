Nuemera Malaysia Sdn Bhd group chairman Mohd Noor Amin (second from left) handing over the business zakat mock cheque to Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today received RM4.03 million in business zakat from Nuemera Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

A mock cheque for the IT company’s contributions was handed over by group chairman Mohd Noor Amin at a breaking-of-fast event held in conjunction with the launching of Masjid Darul Ehsan.

Sultan Sharafuddin also received zakat contributions from Pembinaan Mohd Nazir Meraslam Sdn Bhd (RM2.28 million), Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd (RM1.15 million), Respected Citizen Sdn Bhd (RM1.1 million) and Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd (RM1 million).

Present at the event were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

Meanwhile, Amin said his company hopes the contributions to the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) would help more “asnaf” people.

“Alhamdulillah, the sustenance given to us has allowed us to continue to contribute to the community through LZS as in the previous year,” he told FMT.

He also praised LZS for being progressive in its aid of those in need through its various programmes.