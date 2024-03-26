Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan accused Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi and Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim of betraying Bersatu’s principles and slandering him in the process. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan has slammed the claim by two floor-crossing Bersatu MPs that he had set conditions for his potential support of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Wan Saiful accused the “outcasts” of betraying Bersatu’s principles and slandering him in the process.

“Now the people can see how they are squirming and lying. The people can also see that even though I am pressured and oppressed, I am not a traitor and I will not put my struggle behind me.

“I am not like them. Slander and accuse me with whatever you have, but my dignity is not for sale,” he said.

Wan Saiful was responding to the claim made by Tanjong Karang MP Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi and Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim at a press conference yesterday.

“If we look at it properly, all these offers were his own demands, set as conditions for his support of PMX (Anwar),” Zulkafperi had said.

The duo had reported him to a parliamentary committee over his accusation that they had attempted to persuade him to follow in their footsteps in pledging support for Anwar.

Wan Saiful said he had received a letter from the Dewan Rakyat speaker asking for an explanation, and he would submit his evidence directly to the committee.

Zulkafperi and Azizi are part of a group of six Bersatu MPs who have pledged their support for Anwar and the unity government.