Zainudin Abdul Majid and Ahmad Hisham Tajuddin were fined by the sessions court for giving inconsistent statements. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA: Two stepbrothers were each fined RM15,000 by the sessions court for giving inconsistent statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a case involving a former political secretary to former defence minister Mohamad Sabu.

Judge Azura Alwi imposed the fine on Zainudin Abdul Majid, 53, and Ahmad Hisham Tajuddin, 54, after they changed their plea from not guilty to guilty. Both paid the fine, reported Bernama.

In February, the duo claimed trial to four charges under Section 27(2) of MACC Act 2009 for making statements with intention to mislead the commission and the public prosecutor.

They are alleged to have committed the offence between March 21 and June 9 last year when testifying in a sessions court case involving Azhar Che Dali, who was charged with soliciting and receiving more than RM6.3 million in bribes in 2020.

Azhar was acquitted last month.

In one of the charges, Zainudin was accused of having told MACC that Azhar had repeatedly called him demanding payment of RM500,000 after a defence ministry project was awarded to his company. However, he subsequently told the court that no such requests were made.

During mitigation, lawyer Wan Shahrizal Wan Ladin, representing both accused, said his clients had families to support.

“Zainudin, who is currently working as a caretaker at a gas station with a monthly income of RM2,500, supports two children and their sick mother.

“Hisham, who is a director of a company, is asking for a reduced fine because part of his company’s funds had been forfeited by the MACC and he is also supporting three children and their mother,” said the lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutors Asraf Tahir and Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted.