On March 16, education minister Fadhlina Sidek warned that any teacher or school staff member found to be sexually harassing students will be sacked. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry must immediately suspend any teacher under probe for offences involving the sexual harassment of students, says the Parent Action Group for Education (PAGE).

PAGE chairman Noor Azimah Rahim said the ministry must also show urgency in assigning a substitute teacher to fill any resulting void.

“The (suspected) teacher should not be allowed to remain in the school any longer. Neither should they be moved to another school,” she told FMT.

Azimah said presently, teachers probed for serious ethics breaches are transferred to another school due to the complex processes involved in dismissals.

“It may also be because ministers (are) afraid to upset teachers as they are an important vote bank,” she said.

At a national convention on protection of students against sexual exploitation on March 16, education minister Fadhlina Sidek warned that any teacher or school staff member found to be sexually harassing students will be sacked.

She said the ministry is committed to ensuring that schools are safe spaces for students, second only to their own homes.

Azimah said stiffer penalties under the law would be a deterrent, while whistleblower protection should be afforded to protect both teachers and students who expose such cases.

“There should be a safe channel made aware to students so that they can feel safe when they reveal the circumstances.

“In the past, teachers would not take students seriously and would tell them to stop imagining things. Instead, the situation would be turned against the student, making them (the victim) the guilty party.”

Azimah also said the education ministry should protect students with special needs and those who report extreme teacher absenteeism.

Meanwhile, education expert Zuwati Hasim of Universiti Malaya said teachers and school staff should be trained to identify signs of harassment among students, as well as the legal implications of such cases.

“Also, teaching students about their rights and guiding them on what action should be taken if they feel that they are being harassed may help,” she said.

Zuwati said a centralised and efficient reporting mechanism based on pre-emptive measures would also allow victims to get the necessary help promptly.