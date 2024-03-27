One housewife, who won RM8.5 million on Feb 25, said she found her inspiration for 4D numbers everywhere, from vehicle number plates to old receipts.

PETALING JAYA: Four people won a combined total of RM22 million in the Magnum 4D Jackpot game, with one housewife in Johor striking RM8.5 million on Feb 25.

The Johor woman said she found inspiration for 4D numbers everywhere, from vehicle number plates to old receipts in a notebook of hers.

True enough, a seven-year-old receipt she spotted led her to her winning combination on Feb 25.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, seeing my winning numbers on the screen,” she said, according to a statement issued by Magnum 4D.

Another housewife in Rawang, Selangor, and a driver in Ipoh, Perak, won RM4 million each on March 17 after opting to buy the numbers of their late mothers’ year of birth and death.

“Once again, my mother is showing her love to take care of the family, even from heaven.

“I am so grateful for this win and that my life is now forever changed for the better,” the statement quoted the unnamed housewife from Rawang as saying.

Meanwhile, a retiree in Melaka won RM5.4 million during the Chinese New Year period.

The man, who was described as a “devoted Magnum 4D player”, had been purchasing the same set of numbers for the past seven years and luck finally struck on Feb 11.