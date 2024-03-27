Former bank customer relationship manager Saibulrijal Saad in the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur to face 80 charges under the Penal Code for cheating, forgery, misappropriation of property and criminal breach of trust.

KUALA LUMPUR: A former Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation (M) Bhd’s customer relationship manager pleaded not guilty to 80 charges of fraudulent gold transactions between July 2020 and August 2021.

Saibulrijal Saad, 46, is alleged to have instructed his subordinates to approve transactions amounting to RM6 million based on a “recycled copy” of a client’s biometrics, claiming that he would get a fresh copy for the bank’s records later.

He faces 80 charges involving 31 cases under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, Section 471 for forgery, Section 403 for misappropriation of property and Section 406 for criminal breach of trust.

Deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Zainal asked for bail to be set at RM300,000 given the severity of the charges.

Sessions court judge Azrul Darus granted bail to the accused, totalling RM456,000 in 31 cases, with one surety.

He also ordered Saibulrijal’s passport to be impounded.

The accused was not represented by a lawyer.

On March 13, the Industrial Court ruled that Al Rajhi had unfairly sacked one of its executives by wrongly blaming her for losses suffered in a gold deal perpetrated by her superior, Saibulrijal.

Court chairman Zulbahrin Zainuddin ruled that the dismissal of claimant Siti Farhana Adnan violated the Industrial Relations Act 1967 as it was without just cause or excuse.

He ordered the bank to pay Siti Farhana a total of RM105,670 in back wages and salary in lieu of reinstatement for the wrongful dismissal.