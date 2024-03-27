Pictures of a piece of cloth in a murtabak went viral last week, with netizens expressing outrage over the incident.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has issued a compound to a Ramadan bazaar trader following the discovery of a piece of cloth in a murtabak sold at his stall.

The ministry said an investigation found that the trader at the Desa Pandan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur was negligent in handling the food, resulting in the cloth ending up in the murtabak.

“Several other offences by the stall owner were identified, including failure to separate raw and cooked food, the use of dirty cleaning cloths, and handling food without complete protective equipment (such as gloves or aprons),” it said in a statement.

The compound was issued under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

Pictures of the murtabak went viral last week, with social media users expressing outrage over the incident.

The ministry reminded traders to maintain good hygiene practices in operating their stalls to avoid cross-contamination and food poisoning.

It also said that the current heat wave in parts of the country could cause the quick spread of bacteria, resulting in food spoiling faster than usual.

Traders found to be flouting the Food Act 1983 can be fined up to RM100,000, jailed a maximum of 10 years, or both, if convicted.