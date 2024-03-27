MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz wants details on the task force set up to study the problem, including its composition and terms of reference. (MMA pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called on the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) to clarify its recent statement disclaiming recognition for cardiothoracic surgeons from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said data from the National Specialists Register’s (NSR) website previously acknowledged qualifications from the college, but this information seems to have disappeared.

She said on March 15, the health ministry had declared through a letter that graduates from four parallel pathway programmes, including those from the cardiothoracic programme from the college, were now eligible for gazettement.

In a statement, Azizan said MMC must address the predicament faced by graduates from the college, whose training had previously been recognised and approved by the health ministry.

This recognition should allow graduates from the parallel pathway programme to proceed with gazettement, she said.

A comparison reveals the presence of the Edinburgh college on the NSR website in 2017 (top), but it disappeared from the list in 2023 (bottom).

Yesterday, MMC said it had never officially recognised cardiothoracic surgeons from the college, despite the health ministry’s announcement allowing these doctors to apply for specialist recognition.

MMC president Dr Radzi Abu Hassan acknowledged the challenges faced by cardiothoracic surgeons who had completed their training through the health ministry’s parallel pathway programme.

Radzi, who is also the health director-general, said a task force had been established to solve the issue.

However, Azizan called for more details on the planned task force.

“As this issue is a matter of public interest, we demand full transparency and clarity with regard to the task force’s composition, terms of reference and timeline,” she said.