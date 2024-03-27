Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan is accused of soliciting bribes from companies to secure infrastructure projects as part of the Jana Wibana programme. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former high-ranking officials of the Prime Minister’s Department and the finance ministry are among 47 prosecution witnesses scheduled to testify in the corruption and money laundering trial of Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan, who stands accused of soliciting bribes to secure Jana Wibawa projects.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh presented judge Suzana Hussin with the list at the sessions court here today and, at the same time, notified the defence.

“The documents related to this case have been handed over to the defence pursuant to Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code,” she said. This was confirmed by Adam’s lawyer, Alaistair Brandah Norman.

The court fixed May 9 for mention of the case.

The previously scheduled dates for the 15-day trial beginning in May this year remain unchanged: May 27-29, June 10-12, July 9-11, July 22-24, and Aug 5-7.

On Feb 21, last year, Adam was charged with soliciting a bribe of between 3.5% and 7% of a RM47.8 million road construction project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the government road construction project – from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis – through direct negotiations.

The offences were allegedly committed at a restaurant in Dutamas and at CIMB Bank’s Bukit Tunku branch, Taman Tunku, in March 2021 and Nov 26, 2021.

On Feb 22, this year, Adam was further charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar Jana Wibawa projects.

Then on Feb 28, he was charged with soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement to help Nepturis secure another project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 for accepting gratification, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of at least five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam also faces seven charges of laundering a total of RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.