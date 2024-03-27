Second finance minister Amir Hamzah Azizan said the government had always provided assistance and support to communities in need. (Bernama pic)

CYBERJAYA: The government is always careful in every decision related to the proposed reforms of the national taxation system so that their implementation will not burden the people, says second finance minister Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the government always tries to balance the impact of implementation by providing social assistance programmes for the people.

“Increasing the national income through taxation reforms and targeted subsidies as well as increasing investments can expand the country’s revenue sources and empower the delivery of services to the people.

“For 2024, the government has allocated RM10 billion for the nine million recipients of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah, while RM700 million has been channelled to 700,000 recipients of Sumbangan Asas Rahmah,” he said at the 2024 Mahabbah Ramadan donation presentation ceremony and iftar programme here.

Amir said the government was always sensitive to the needs of every community, and strived to provide basic facilities such as roads, schools, housing, electricity and water supply, job opportunities and a good social assistance programme.

He also emphasised that no group would be left out within a sustainable economy, and the government would always provide assistance and support to communities in need.

“National income such as tax revenue collected through LHDN (the Inland Revenue Board) will be utilised by the government in the form of various benefits, facilities and assistance for the needy,” he said.