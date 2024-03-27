Energy transition and water transformation minister Fadillah Yusof said photovoltaic solar panels would enable consumers to make use of their roofs to generate energy. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA: The government will launch a Solar for Rakyat Incentive Scheme (Solaris) to encourage domestic users to install photovoltaic solar panels at their homes.

Energy transition and water transformation minister Fadillah Yusof said these solar panels were “quick wins” that would enable consumers to make use of their roofs to generate energy.

He said the Solaris scheme will involve up to RM4,000 in rebates for those who apply to join the Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme from April 1.

It will be open to all Malaysians with claims limited to one for each person registered as a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) account holder.

Fadillah Yusof.

“These rebates will be given on a ‘first come first served’ basis,” Fadillah, who is also a deputy prime minister, said in a statement.

Rebates will only be paid after the photovoltaic solar panels are installed under the NEM programme, with the incentive to be managed by TNB.

Further details on the scheme can be found on the websites of TNB and the Energy Commission and Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda).

Users seeking to install solar panels at their homes must apply to the NEM for quotas for the installation.

Fadillah said Putrajaya had agreed to allocate an additional quota of 100 megawatts for the NEM programme, which means the total available quota is 350 megawatts.

“Quota applications will be open (from April) to Dec 31, or until the quota has been fully distributed, whichever comes first.”