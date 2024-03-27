Rajesh Nagarajan, the lawyer for environmentalist Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil, said they are in the dark about which authority decided to block both entrances to the Tanah Aina resort.

SHAH ALAM: A lawyer has slammed the closure of entrances to a holiday resort in Bentong owned by environmentalist Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil, describing the authorities’ act as “completely illegal”.

Rajesh Nagarajan said the closure of both entrances to the Tanah Aina resort and its Fareena Cafe and Restaurant was done without written notice, and that they were unaware which authority had done so.

“The closure of both entrances is completely illegal, and it is not right to deny access to the owner of the land.

“Without proper notice, it becomes challenging for us to respond effectively, especially if we are unaware of the authority blocking both entrances.

“It is important to receive a written notice if there is an intention to close the entrances. We would have had time to prepare if we knew earlier,” he said at a press conference joined by Shariffa.

In March 2022, Shariffa claimed trial to encroaching on state land at three plots in Bentong, Ulu Dong and Terap in June 2021.

The land was allegedly turned into a resort area and used for business activities by Tanah Aina Fareena Cafe & Restaurant, Tanah Aina Fahad Glamping Resort and Tanah Aina Farrah Soraya Exclusive Eco Resort.

Rajesh said the resort only had two access points, one of which was blocked last Tuesday while the second was barred yesterday.

He asked why the authorities were only taking such action now when the resort had operated using these routes since 2010.

Meanwhile, Shariffa said she had kept a positive relationship with the authorities to promote tourism but claimed she began being accused of illegal logging in the area in 2022.

The former president of the Association for the Protection of Natural Heritage of Malaysia said she sent an appeal letter to the Pahang state enforcement unit last Friday requesting that they lift the closure on the first entrance.

She added that they did not respond to her appeal.