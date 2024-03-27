Special select committee on human rights, election and institutional reforms chairman William Leong said current ‘not-to-land’ procedures were not aligned with international practices or existing laws.

KUALA LUMPUR: Immigration department staff should use body cameras when handling not-to-land (NTL) notices, says the parliamentary committee on human rights, election and institutional reforms.

Committee chairman William Leong said immigration procedures should also be more flexible to better suit present circumstances.

William Leong.

In addition, the committee recommended that airlines handle NTL procedures directly because it was difficult to monitor third parties tasked with this duty and this could lead to corruption.

It added that the current practice does not align with international standards or existing laws.

“The committee has tabled a statement of issues regarding immigration restriction laws and NTL handling procedures during this Dewan Rakyat session. This statement is the second submitted by the committee.

“We have also suggested improvements to the law, including the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“We’ve also proposed administrative enhancements for the standard operating procedures regarding NTL notices,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

“Furthermore, standard operating procedures for NTL notice procedures should be collectively reviewed as they involve several ministries and agencies such as the home ministry, the transport ministry and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd,” he added.