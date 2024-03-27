Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said it was upsetting that the government would retain the automatic citizenship for all foundlings. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional’s chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan said today’s sudden halt to the Dewan Rakyat session before the amendments to citizenship laws could be debated was irresponsible.

He said that as a former minister previously in charge of Parliament, he believed the move went against parliamentary convention where government bills would usually be tabled and debated “no matter how long it takes”.

“We assume that this (abrupt halt) was due to failure to get consent from the Conference of Rulers as required by law,” he said at a press conference in Parliament.

Takiyuddin said the amendments likely did not get the approval of the Rulers as only seven amendments were presented today, not eight as earlier presented to the heads of state.

Separately, he said it was also upsetting that the government would retain the automatic citizenship for all foundlings or abandoned babies.

He said that by right, they should be made citizens through registration as per the government’s earlier plans.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had tabled the citizenship amendment bill earlier, but the Dewan Rakyat sitting was adjourned before it could be debated.

The amendments aim to tighten citizenship criteria while considering security and humanitarian aspects.

The proposed changes include seven amendments, three new provisions and three repeals addressing national security and sovereignty.

The next Dewan Rakyat session is scheduled from June 24 to July 18.