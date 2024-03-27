Education minister Fadhlina Sidek at the launch of the national seminar on publication of Malay language books, organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, in Kuala Lumpur today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The national book policy is being reviewed to ensure its relevance for current and future needs, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

She said several important elements outlined in the policy – such as promoting reading culture and publishing – have not been reviewed since the policy was introduced 39 years ago on Nov 27, 1985.

“We are examining all aspects thoroughly. The committee drafting the new policy has already started working and the new national book policy will be finalised next year,” she said at the national seminar on publication of Malay language books, organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, here today.

During the event, Fadhlina also announced a RM2 million allocation from the national book industry catalyst fund to encourage the publication of children’s books.

She said interested publishers could apply and submit proposals for printing high-quality children’s books.