The first Dewan Rakyat meeting of the year was adjourned sine die before the much-awaited bill could be debated by MPs. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The first Dewan Rakyat meeting of the year came to an abrupt close today after the much-awaited citizenship amendment bill was tabled.

After the bill was read by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul said he had to bring the session to a close.

Johari went on to summarise the number of bills and motions tabled in this session of the Dewan Rakyat sitting, and wished everyone “Selamat Hari Raya”.

The Dewan Rakyat session was then adjourned sine die, with no opportunity for MPs to debate the bill, which was expected to be voted on today.

This led to Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) taking a swipe at the government bench, calling them “cowards”.

The Dewan Rakyat will convene again from June 24 to July 18.

While introducing the bill, Saifuddin said the government was amending laws related to citizenship stemming from a case brought by Suriani Kempe, who was advocating that Malaysian women married to foreign men should be able to pass their citizenship to their offspring.

Saifuddin said this led a Cabinet committee to amend the citizenship laws, which was later referred to the Conference of Rulers, and the governments of Sabah and Sarawak for their agreement.

He said the proposed amendments tighten the criteria for obtaining citizenship, while balancing security and humanitarian considerations.

Saifuddin said it also kept up with the country’s commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

He said the proposed changes to the law include seven amendments, three new provisions, and three repeals to address current national security and sovereignty needs.

He said these were significant amendments following those made in 1965 when Singapore left Malaysia.

The specific amendments are as follows:

1. Amendments to Article 15

Additional requirements for Malay language proficiency for women, married to Malaysian citizens, applying for citizenship by registration.

Lowering the age limit for applying for citizenship by registration from 21 to 18 years to align with the voting age and the definition of adulthood.

2. Removal of Article 16A

The provision allows citizenship by registration to those born before Merdeka, which the government believes is no longer applicable.

3. Introduction of Clause (1A) to Article 18

Requires people, having obtained citizenship by registration as a child, to take an oath of loyalty when they reach 18. Failure to do so within 48 months results in the cessation of their citizenship.

4. Amendment to Article 23

Introduces additional conditions where the government can stop a citizenship renunciation if it is detrimental to national security, public order, or public interest. Saifuddin said this was also to prevent tax evaders from fleeing the country.

5. Amendment to Article 26(2)

Allows the government to revoke the citizenship of foreign women married to Malaysian men, if they divorce within two years of the marriage.

6. Amendment to the First Schedule

Adjustments related to the oaths of loyalty.

7. Amendments to the Second Schedule

Rule change about how children born in the country automatically become citizens if at least one of their parents is Malaysian.

Ensures children born abroad to Malaysian mothers can acquire citizenship by operation of law, similar to those born to Malaysian fathers.

Specifies registration requirements for children born abroad to be completed within one year or a further period as allowed by the government.

Removes references to Brunei in the context of registration requirements for children born outside the federation.

Introduces a new section requiring children under 18 who acquire citizenship by operation of law to take an oath of loyalty when they reach 18 years old.

