Public Accounts Committee proceedings into issues surrounding the Armed Forces Fund Board will commence on June 20. (LTAT pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will hold proceedings on issues surrounding the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) as well as the development and procurement of the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The LTAT proceedings will commence on June 20, with LTAT’s former chairman, ex-CEO and former senior director of strategy being summoned,” PAC chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said in a statement.

In February, the media reported the resignation of LTAT CEO Ahmad Nazim Abdul Rahman, chairman Raja Affandi Raja Noor and senior director of strategy Dayana Rogayah Omar.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin, however, said that the resignations of the three top officers in LTAT had not disrupted its operations with two of the three positions temporarily filled.

As for the procurement and development of NIISe, PAC will commence its proceedings by summoning witnesses from the home ministry, the immigration department, and the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit.

The committee will also summon witnesses from CyberSecurity Malaysia, as well as vendors associated with NIISe, including those involved in the National Immigration Control System (SKIN), Mas Ermieyati said.

She said the commencement date of the proceedings into NIISe would be decided in due course with the terms of reference provided to the home ministry and the immigration department for their preparation.

She said PAC decided to commence the proceedings into NIISe after a High Court ruling ordering the government to pay RM231.5 million to a company over the termination of the SKIN project.

On March 14, the Kuala Lumpur High Court awarded Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd (PSKIN) about RM231.5 million in the firm’s suit against the government over the unilateral termination of the SKIN project in 2019.

The court also ordered the government to pay PSKIN costs of RM80,000, subject to allocatur fees.