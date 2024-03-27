The untraceable and unmonitored presence of tourists overstaying in the country raises questions about their activities here, said the parliamentary committee. (AP pic)

PETALING JAYA: A parliamentary committee on security has initiated a probe into the issue of overstaying tourists, hauling up immigration and tourism officials for questioning today.

The parliamentary committee, led by Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin, said the officials testified before seven MPs, with officials from the home and defence ministries, and the National Security Council, acting as ex-officio members of the panel.

“The committee believes that the overstaying issue cannot be ignored.

“Their untraceable or unmonitored presence raises questions about their activities, which could potentially be a threat to the country’s peace and harmony,” the panel said in a statement.

It discussed the causes behind the increasing number of overstaying tourists, the monitoring of unregistered travel agents and the procedures at immigration entry points.

It said the session also allowed the committee to review the procedures implemented by the immigration and the tourism, arts and culture ministry to control the activities of unregistered travel agents, who contribute to this issue.