Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would look into the financial details of Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak’s shareholding in HeiTech Padu Bhd. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he will check with the Treasury on businessman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak’s substantial shareholding in a government contractor.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said a statement would be issued later.

He was asked by the media about the matter at a breaking-of-fast event at Masjid Ashabus Solihin in Kajang this evening.

Farhash had recently given former Umno leader Isham Jalil seven days to issue a public apology and retract his claims on social media that there was “crony capitalism” involved in the former’s acquisition of an indirect interest of 15.9% in technology services provider HeiTech Padu Bhd.

The company has been shortlisted for a RM1 billion immigration contract.

Isham, however, refused, saying that his claims were a matter of public interest, and accused Farhash of avoiding the questions posed to him in a TikTok video.

Isham also filed a police report over Farhash’s shareholding in the company, voicing concern over alleged potential breaches in the law in the purchase of an estimated RM40 million worth of shares since Farhash was a high-profile individual.

Farhash is the chairman and director of several companies, including 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd and Apex Equity Holdings Bhd.

A former aide to Anwar, Farhash previously defended his stake in HeiTech Padu, saying it was part of an investment strategy in Bumiputera tech companies.

