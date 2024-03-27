Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy and Suaram coordinator Jernell Tan at the launch of the 2023 Malaysia Human Rights Report today.

PETALING JAYA: A report by a human rights group has revealed that cases under the Sedition Act 1948 have increased by 65% between 2022 and 2023.

In its 2023 Malaysia Human Rights Report, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) said the number of cases has risen to the same level as during the Perikatan Nasional administration in 2021, which marked the highest in six years.

“When looking at the trend over six years, from 2018 to 2023, there is a fluctuating pattern of cases related to the Sedition Act.

“The years 2020 and 2021 saw a significant increase, with 2021 having the highest number at 28 cases.

“After a slight decrease in 2022 (17), the number returned to its 2021 peak in 2023, with 28 cases,” said Suaram coordinator Jernell Tan.

The Cabinet recently agreed to begin the process of amending the Sedition Act but also aiming to enhance the management of issues related to 3R (race, religion, and royalty).

Subsequently, Lawyers for Liberty warned the Pakatan Harapan-led government against using the royal institution as the rationale for keeping the Sedition Act.

Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy today said there is a “clear double standard” with respect to the freedom of assembly in Malaysia, when asked about police action over the Women’s March and Palestine-related rallies.

“When it comes to anything that the government supports or organises, it’s always facilitated overwhelmingly,” Sevan said.

The Women’s March Malaysia is organised annually to observe International Women’s Day on March 8 and to promote gender rights.

The organisation has reported challenges in organising these marches, saying that the Dang Wangi police had declined four applications to hold the event, without providing any reasons for these rejections.

Suaram also reiterated its call for the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) to be amended.

Suaram’s report also revealed that in 2023, a total of 14 deaths in custody were recorded, with 85% of them occurring while the detainees were in police custody.

The group said the actual statistics on custodial deaths were inaccurate due to the longstanding issue of a lack in data transparency, which reflected inconsistencies in the Independent Police Conduct Commission Act 2022.