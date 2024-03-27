Dr Akmal Saleh says the nationwide boycott campaign against KK Mart will continue as a firm reminder for all to respect Islam. (China Press pic)

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth has condemned the attempted petrol bomb attack on a KK Mart convenience store in Bidor, Perak, while urging all parties to leave the matter to the police.

In a Facebook post, the youth wing’s chief Dr Akmal Saleh said the police should be allowed to conduct a thorough investigation and take the appropriate legal action.

“We entrust it to the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and to enforce the most stringent penalties against those found responsible,” he said.

However, Akmal said Umno Youth would continue its nationwide boycott campaign against KK Mart over the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

“My stance, and that of all Muslims, remains resolute as we persist with the #boycottkkmart campaign, as a firm reminder for all to respect Islam on this soil,” he said.

Yesterday, Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said police had launched an investigation of the petrol bomb incident and were tracking down the suspect involved.

Yusri said a review of CCTV footage from the store revealed that a dark-coloured vehicle with a red logo had stopped near the premises at 5.35am.

The controversy over the socks began when photographs were circulated on social media showing them at a KK Mart shop in Bandar Sunway on March 13.

The company issued an apology, but Akmal has continued to publicly campaign for a nationwide boycott of the convenience store chain.

His actions have drawn criticism from many quarters, with former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin telling him to stop hitting out at KK Mart as “you have (already) gotten your point across”.

KK Mart’s founder and director, Chai Kee Kan and Loh Siew Mui, have been charged in court with intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims by selling the socks, while three officers from Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd, the company which supplied the socks, were charged with abetting.

Meanwhile, PAS also condemned the attempted petrol bomb attack and urged all parties to refrain from getting ahead of the police investigation.

“Law and justice cannot be achieved through individual vigilantism,” the party’s information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said.

“Let no one fall victim to premature judgments before a comprehensive investigation is conducted by the police.”