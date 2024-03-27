Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain said police had put in a request with the immigration department to revoke N Ganesparan’s passport. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police believe that the video showing a man making derogatory remarks about Islam, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the police force was recorded overseas.

Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain said the man, N Ganesparan, left the country in 2018, and there had been no record of his return.

Shuhaily said this was not the first time Ganesparan made offensive statements about the royal institution, religion and politics.

“A total of 22 investigation papers had been opened since 2018, when he left the country. It is believed (the video) was recorded overseas.

“In 2021, police charged Ganesparan in absentia for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the prime minister.

“The investigation will be intensified and brought to the attention of the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further instructions,” he said in Bukit Aman.

“Police have requested an Interpol red notice but Article 3 of the Interpol constitution prevents the organisation from becoming involved in religious or racial issues.

“However, in November 2020, we put in a request with the immigration department to cancel his passport,” he said.

Shuhaily said Ganesparan no longer holds valid travel documents from Malaysia, but added that he did not know whether Ganesparan had permanent resident status in another country.

He said police had opened an investigation paper against Ganesparan for allegedly making statements insulting Islam, the Selangor sultan and the police force under Sections 298A and 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Inspector General of Police Razarudin Husain previously said that 21 investigation papers had been opened against Ganesparan, adding that the latter was believed to be in Hamburg, Germany, after leaving the country on Nov 2, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Selangor government had also lodged a police report against Ganesparan.

Housing and culture committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah said the offensive statements made by Ganesparan against the Selangor sultan, Malay Rulers and muftis could incite anger and ignite religious sensitivities that could lead to turmoil and racial division.

“It is our responsibility to lodge a report so that this matter is not taken lightly. Legal action must be taken to ensure the dignity of the royal institution and Islam is always upheld,” he said at the Shah Alam police headquarters today.